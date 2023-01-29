Old Naira Deadline: Adamu Garba Reveals Easy Way To ‘Manoeuvre’ Usage Of New Notes Amidst Scarcity

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has reacted to the extension of the deadline for the exchange of old Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in a statement on Sunday, stated that the apex bank has the permission of the president to effect the extension.

Emefiele stated that so far, CBN has collected 1.9 trillion and is left with 900 billion to effectively implement the policy.

According to the apex bank chief, the new deadline for the old notes to cease to be legal tender is February 10, 2023, but Nigerians have a seven-day grace after the new deadline to submit the notes.

Reacting to the extension, Garba via his verified Twitter page on Sunday queried people who live in Urban areas and still need the new notes.

He asserted that people can make transactions using their bank app after they have ensured that the old notes have been deposited into their accounts.

He said: “On a serious note, you the city dwellers, why do you need the new notes? Why do you need cash?

“Just go to the bank, deposit the old note, credit in your account, walk away with your mobile app and use the app for all transactions.

“Let the cash be moved to villages please.”