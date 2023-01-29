Nnamani Speaks About Why He Is Supporting Tinubu, Says PDP Breached Constitution

A former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has given his reasons for supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Nnamani alongside other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti and Imo states were suspended from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Subsequently, the PDP chieftain’s posters with Tinubu and different slogans were sighted online showing his alleged full support for the APC flag bearer.

Giving his reason for supporting Tinubu, Nnamani claimed that the PDP had breached its constitution to disallow the South the opportunity to run for the presidency.

According to him, the PDP constitution specifies that key political offices be rotated between the North and South to ensure equity, justice and fairness.

Naija News gathered that the former Enugu State governor explained in a statement made available to pressmen on Sunday in Abuja that the PDP constitution was clear about adherence to the policy of rotation.

He noted that “Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“Even when the PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu made a firm commitment to step down should a northerner emerge the presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, the leadership jettisoned the constitutional provision and turned the logic upside down.

“It would be recalled that the PDP in 2019 allowed the North to contest the primary for the presidency in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in which Atiku Abubakar clinched the ticket and contested the election.”

Nnamani advanced that it was only normal that the party allows a candidate from the south is allowed to contest for the presidency from the party, adding that but with a twist of events and alleged political manoeuvering, the PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar got the ticket again.

The lawmaker further said that the outcome of the presidential primary infuriated southern PDP faithful including the G-5 governors who insisted on respecting the North-South rotation principle.

He maintained that “The action of the PDP amounted to injustice and lack of equity maintaining that it is morally wrong to leave power in the North after the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)’s tenure in 2023.”

On this premise, the lawmaker observed that Tinubu is his preferred candidate because President Muhammadu Buhari respected the North-South power rotation, and that is why he created a window for political balancing that enabled Bola Tinubu to emerge as the presidential candidate.

He added that “Having critically examined the situation, I found Tinubu as the preferred candidate from the South to foot the bill in 2023, saying that there is a need for political harmony in a manner that gives all parts of Nigeria a sense of belonging.”