Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 29th January, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 29th January 2023.

The PUNCH: Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, was on Saturday rocked by protests, leading to blockage of major roads and disruption of vehicular and human movements. Many business owners in the city did not open for fear of being attacked by hoodlums amid the unrest.

The Guardian: President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, stated that the redesign of the country’s currency by his administration was targeted at those hoarding illicit funds and not the common man. Buhari, however, assured that the government will ensure that citizens are unharmed in their businesses, and that no disruption is caused to the entire supply chain, arising from the currency swap due to end shortly.

This Day: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by one week from January 29 to February 5.This is the second time the commission is extending the collection of PVCs due to the progress recorded so far.Before the latest extension, the deadline, which was initially fixed for January 22, had earlier been extended to January 29 (today).

The Nation: Following the comment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the new naira notes, prominent Nigerians, among them traditional rulers, elder statesmen, businessmen and academics, are mounting pressure on the Federal Government to prevail on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to extend the January 31st deadline for the exchange of redesigned old notes with new ones.

Daily Trust: Colonel Sani Bello had a distinguished career in the Military, Diplomacy and Business. In this interview, the 80-year-old former military governor of Kano State opened up on what happened on the fateful morning of July 29, 1966, the day of the bloody counter-coup that overthrew the government of General Aguiyi- Ironsi.

PUNCH Sports: Ademola Lookman is confident catching and surpassing his compatriot Victor Osimhen in the race for the Serie A topscorer award this season, Saturday PUNCH reports. Lookman who is Serie A’s second highest scorer this season after notching 11 goals in 18 games, making him the second most prolific scorer in the league behind Nigeria team-mate Victor Osimhen who has notched 13 for league leaders Napoli.

