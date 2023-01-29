New Naira Note Deadline Extension: Individuals Working For Atiku In Buhari Govt – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation and Director, New Media of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign, Femi Fani-Kayode, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the deadline for the exchange of old Naira notes by ten days.

Naija News reports that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in a statement on Sunday, stated that the apex bank has the permission of the president to effect the extension.

Emefiele stated that so far, CBN has collected 1.9 trillion and is left with 900 billion to effectively implement the policy.

According to the apex bank chief, the new deadline for the old notes to cease to be legal tender is February 10, 2023, but Nigerians have a seven-day grace after the new deadline to submit the notes.

Reacting to the latest extension via a series of posts on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Fani-Kayode accused some unnamed individuals in the Buhari government of working for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

He wrote: “The President has ordered the deadline for the submission of old naira notes to be extended by 2 weeks.

“This will lessen the tension and pain of the people and strengthen the democratic process and the legitimacy of the coming election.

“This proves that Asiwaju’s comments in Abeokuta were appropriate and our collective warnings were taken seriously.

“Thankfully we have a listening and receptive President who had the courage to direct the CBN Governor and those that are behind him to do the right thing.

“The APC cannot be divided or defeated by a group of PDP sympathisers embedded in certain institutions in the system fighting for the interest of Atiku and his carpet baggers, crooked business partners and goons.

“Like I said before the cat is out of the bag, we know who you are and we will soon publicly expose you and your collaborators by name.

“Nigeria will never fall back into the clutches of the PDP and Asiwaju will be our next President whether you like it or not.

“Live with this and know peace. Oppose it and feel the pain.”