Lagos APC Speaks On Osinbajo’s Absence At Tinubu’s Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Sunday spoke on the absence of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo from the presidential campaign of the party’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

The Lagos State chapter of the party in its reaction said Osinbajo’s absence from the campaign will not affect Tinubu’s chances in the 2023 presidential election.

The party noted that it has a structure in place to win the 2023 general elections.

This is coming at the time some members of the ruling party have been silent about the presidential ambition of Tinubu since they lost to him at the primaries of the APC.

Although the spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, said Osinbajo’s absence from campaigns is based on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to concentrate on governance, there are concerns that Osinbajo would have been fully involved if he had won the presidential ticket of the party.

The APC spokesperson in Lagos State, Seyi Oladejo in an interview with Punch said Osinbajo’s absence will not affect Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Oladejo said, “We are not bothered; we have an enduring structure to deliver for the election. Remember we have never lost the state since the advent of this democracy and everything points to our victory.”