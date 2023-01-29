I Am So Sorry For All My Shortcomings – Cubana Chief Priest Pledges Loyalty To Wife

Popular media personality and businessman, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has promised to remain loyal to his wife.

Cubana who was accused of cheating on his wife a few months ago begged his spouse to keep on loving him despite his shortcomings.

The businessman who gave his wife a Hermes bag worth millions of naira to celebrate her birthday wondered how his life would have turned out if she was not beside him.

Speaking via his Instagram page Cubana begged his wife to forgive him for all his shortcomings.

He said, “Happy Birthday My Wifey @_deangels I Wonder What Life Would Have Been Without You My Angel Am Forever Loyal To You Baby, For All My Short Comings Biko Am So Sorry,” he wrote.

“Just Dey Manage Me Dey Go. May God Bless, Protect & Keep You For Us Amen.”

Teni Names Pet After Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has sparked mixed reactions online after sharing a video of her pet named ‘Burna Boy’.

Naija News reports that the singer took to his Instagram story to share a video of herself playing with the pet as she beacons on it to come close.

However, some netizens consider it a shade at the Grammy award-winning singer, Dami Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy.

While other claims Teni’s action is disrespectful to Burna Boy and that he may react.