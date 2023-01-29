Former Nigerian Commissioner ‘Forced’ To Make Eba In London (Video)

A video showing the moment former Ogun State Commissioner for Information and media mogul, Otunba Dayo Adeneye was humbling turning Nigerian local food, Eba during his stay in London has surfaced on social media.

The UK-based commissioner Dayo via his Instagram handle shared the video of himself in the kitchen making dinner with the caption: “A whole Otunba Dr World Famous Baba Oloye turning Eba…Yep, I can “cook” in both rooms…This abroad na leveller sha.. but hey we mooove. I just Love my AMAZING life.”

Watch the video below;

Labour Party Supporters Sweep Abuja Streets To Woo Electorates

Meanwhile, Supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi took to the streets of Abuja on Saturday for a clean-up to woo electorates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is coming hours after Obi met with traders at the popular Banex Plaza in Wuse, Abuja, Naija News reports.

The former governor of Anambra State held a town hall meeting with the students of the University of Abuja was received by a mammoth crowd at the plaza’s entrance.

In collaboration with the Obi-Datti movement, a group of supporters under the Prof. Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Independent Obi-Datti campaign Organization took to parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday to win the heart of the residents with a cleaning exercise.

Naija News understands that the exercise was carried out in the Abuja metropolis, including Nyanya taxi and bus park situated at the popular Berger Round About, before moving to other parts of the territory.