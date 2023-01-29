Doctors Beg Ikpeazu, Akeredolu, Oyebanji And Uzodinma To Pay Their Salaries

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to compel some state governors to pay salary arrears of its members.

Naija News reports that NARD made the call in a statement signed by Innocent Orji, its president; Chikezie Kelechi, secretary-general; and Umar Musa, publicity secretary, after the end of its national executive council (NEC) meeting in Akwa Ibom, on Saturday.

The doctors revealed that the states owing the association are Abia, Ekiti, Imo, and Ondo, describing the actions of the states as “embarrassing”.

NARD stated that the problem had persisted despite calls by the association to the governments to address the situation.

The statement reads: “The NEC noted the perennial and embarrassing inability of the governor of Abia state, Victor Okezie Ikpeazu (PhD) to pay the salary arrears of our members (and other healthcare workers) in Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) to the tune of 25 months despite numerous promises and repeated protracted industrial actions in the state.

“The NEC calls on the federal government, the Nigerian Governors’ forum, the PDP Governors’ forum, the G-5 group of PDP Governors, and all well-meaning Nigerians to help point the governor of Abia State, Victor Okezie Ikpeazu (PhD) to the plight of our members and indeed all healthcare workers in Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) who have been owed salary arrears to the tune of 25 months and are still blackmailed by the state Government to continue to work.

“The NEC calls on the federal government, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, stakeholders, and well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the governors of Ekiti (3 months), Imo (10 months) and Ondo (5 months) States to urgently pay arrears of salaries and allowances owed our members in the state tertiary health institutions as stated above, as this is becoming embarrassing.”

The association also blamed the delayed review of salaries and allowances which is necessary owing to the current economic situation.

NARD disclosed that it’s members have had to suffer untold hardship owing to acute manpower shortage and an ongoing “massive” brain drain.

It condemned the physical assault its members have experienced nationwide, describing it as an “epidemic” and urged the government to look into the matter.