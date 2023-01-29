Atiku Reacts, Gives Fresh Advice As Buhari Approves New Deadline For Old Naira Notes

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has commended the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for the swap of old naira notes in the country.

The former Vice President in a statement on Sunday said the extension would minimize the adverse effect of the policy on Nigerians.

He further advised the CBN to encourage banks to step up their mobile banking activities so that Nigerians in remote and rural areas would benefit from the extension.

Atiku ended his statement by urging Nigerians to take advantage of the new window brought into play by the extension.

He wrote: “It is commendable that the CBN finally listened to the patriotic voices for a slight extension of the January 31 deadline for the exchange of old Naira notes to minimize its adverse effects on the most vulnerable of our people.

“I suggest that the @cenbank should encourage the banks to step up their mobile banking activities to ensure that Nigerians in remote areas and the unbanked benefit from this extension.

“It is my hope that Nigerians will take advantage of this new window to change their old notes to new ones. -AA”

CBN Extends Deadline

Naija News recalls the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has finally extended the deadline for the exchange of old Naira notes by 10 days.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in a statement on Sunday, said President Muhammadu Buhari gave the approval to effect the extension.

Emefiele stated that, so far CBN has collected 1.9 trillion and is left with 900 billion to achieve effective implementation of policy.