Alabi Still Lagos Commissioner Of Police – Hundeyin

The Lagos State Police Command has dispelled the report that a new commissioner of police has been appointed in the state.

There had been reports that the former spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba was appointed as the new commissioner of police in the state.

The police public relations officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement noted that Abiodun Alabi is the commissioner of police in the state.

He called on members of the public to disregard the fake news making the rounds that a new cp has been appointed.

Hundeyin said, “We wish to state categorically that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State is still CP Abiodun Alabi.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no Commissioner of Police has been posted to Lagos State. Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard fake news making the rounds that a new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to Lagos State Police Command.

“It is hoped that this clarification would halt the barrage of calls to officers of the command which has resulted in needless distraction and waste of valuable time.

“The Lagos State Police Command will keep residents and the good people of the state updated whenever the need arises.”