Again Three Policemen Killed By Gunmen In Enugu

Three policemen have been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen at the border checkpoint along the Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway.

Naija News gathered that the Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi State, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the incident to Channels TV on Sunday.

It was learnt that the gunmen on Saturday night drove in two Sienna buses, and struck the checkpoint.

This platform understands that even though the police PRO in the state didn’t give further details, it was learnt also that another officer was injured.

The injured officer who was reported to have been shot in the leg is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The development is the latest of a series of attacks on the police and other security agencies in the South-east.

Recall that similarly in December 2022, gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in Abakaliki and a police officer.

The gunmen were reported to have stormed the checkpoint on a motorcycle on December 5, 2022, and opened fire on the police operatives, a situation which resulted in a shoot-out.

The Federal Government has accused Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.