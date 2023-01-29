Adeleke Dances ‘Buga’ Despite Been Sacked As Osun Governor (Video)

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke in a video spotted online has gone back to his dancing vibes despite being sacked as the state governor by the tribunal on Friday.

Naija News recalls that a three-men panel led by Justice Tertse Kume in its ruling had declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The majority judgement of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Adegboyega Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314, 921 against Adeleke’s 290, 266.

However, rather than go moody, Adeleke in an event was spotted dancing to a popular Nigerian song titled, ‘Buga’.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor who has vowed to appeal the judgement of the tribunal in the court of appeal expressed delight at the event with dancing steps.

Watch the video below:

Osun Election: Adeleke Forged Certificate — Tribunal

The Osun State governorship election petition tribunal has revealed how Adeleke allegedly forged his certificate.

The tribunal on Friday noted that the APC and its candidate in the July 16 governorship election, Gboyega Oyetola proved a case of forgery against Adeleke.

The tribunal, however, stated that the forgery case was not enough to disqualify Adeleke from contesting the election.