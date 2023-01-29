2023: PDP Goes After Wike’s Loyalists, Targets Ikpeazu

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might be on the rise as the National Working Committee of the party led by Iyorchia Ayu plans to crack down on the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his allies.

There are indications that the party leadership might suspend some loyalists of the five aggrieved governors of the PDP identified as G-5.

This is coming hours after the PDP NWC suspended the Ebonyi State Chairman of the party, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor, for alleged anti-party activities.

Sources within the party that spoke with Vanguard revealed that the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu could be on the firing line in the next two weeks.

One of the sources said, “It is unfortunate that we lost our candidate in Abia State, Prof. Uche Ikonne, who, until his death, was the handpicked successor of Ikpeazu.

“Now, Governor Ikpeazu invited Governor Wike to perform the function of handing over the party flag to Ikonne, a function which ordinarily was reserved for the National Chairman or a party official he assigns to perform such a function on his behalf.

“There will be a governorship primary and it is only the National Chairman and Secretary that can write INEC, it is the Ayu-led NWC that has the constitutional responsibility to conduct this primary.

“Ikpeazu will be fighting the political battle of his life to handpick another successor because there are many interests within and outside Abia now at play.

“The party leadership bent over backwards to accommodate his interests, and gave him all the support but what did we get in return?

“Like it or not, the party leadership and our presidential candidate and his team will be interested in who becomes the candidate because the party’s overall interest is at stake. The next couple of weeks will be interesting.”