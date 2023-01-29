2023: Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation Begs Supporters To Pick Their PVCs

A plea has gone out to Nigerians especially supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the nation to endeavour to pick their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in other to vote for the party at the forthcoming general election.

Naija News reports that the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation in a statement by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan made the passion appeal on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the organisation, voters should take advantage of the new extension of the deadline by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC.

Naija News reported yesterday that INEC had extended the deadline for collecting PVC by another week.

The commission made this known in a statement issued on Saturday by Okoye.

Recall that the electoral umpire earlier fixed the collection deadline as Sunday, 29th January 2023.

But following a meeting on Saturday, 28th January, Okoye said the commission has extended the deadline by seven days to ensure that registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming election.

According to Ologbondiyan, the card holds the key to their active participation in the voting process which in turn will usher in a new set of leaders come February 25, 2023.

He said, “The campaign urges Nigerians to note that their only chance of expelling the insensitive, corrupt and vicious All Progressives Congress (APC), that has brought monumental anguish and pains to our country in the last seven and half years, is by collecting their PVCs and voting for Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to instate a purposeful leadership and commence the onerous task of rebuilding our nation.

“Our Campaign appreciates the tremendous support, contributions and solidarity by the overwhelming majority of Nigerians towards Atiku Abubakar in furtherance of their consensus that Atiku is the candidate with the desired experience, capacity, competence, integrity and national acceptability to lead our nation out of the abyss in which she has been sunk by the APC.

“All eligible Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious, sectional or even political affiliations must therefore rise to the occasion, collect their PVCs, go the polls, elect Atiku Abubakar and defend their votes as a patriotic duty to redeem and rescue our nation at this critical time.

“Atiku/Okowa Campaign stands with Nigerians in charging INEC to put all measures in place to ensure a free, fair, transparent and credible electoral process that will be a reflection of the Will of the people as expressed at the ballot.

“It is imperative to state that Nigerians are expressing their Will towards Atiku Abubakar and this tide is very clear to all.

“Our campaign, therefore, urges President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that all institutions charged with the responsibilities of delivering credible polls to Nigerians deliver on their respective mandates in the collective interest of our nation.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign counsels the APC and its Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to read the handwriting on the wall and eat the humble pie by apologizing to the nation, accept their general rejection and concede defeat ahead of the presidential election.“