You Are Destroying Yourself Not Atiku – Anthony Ehilebo Fires Achimugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) head of New Media, Anthony Ehilebo, has slammed a former aide to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Michael Achimugu, describing him as a serial blackmailer.

Naija News reports that Achimugu has been releasing videos and audios of Atiku, his family and aides, urging Nigerians not to vote for the former vice-president.

He had alleged that Atiku Abubakar spent $120 million on the day of the 2019 presidential election alone.

In the first of many audios, Achimugu had released his alleged conversation with Atiku in which the PDP presidential candidate admitted to advising former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on how public funds can be diverted through the use of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).

Speaking on the allegations with Daily Post, Ehilebo urged Nigerians to ignore Achimugu, stressing that the whistleblower’s character is questionable.

He stated that Achimugu is destroying himself and not Atiku’s presidential ambition.

Ehilebo said: “This is the same person who had accused me of betraying Atiku Abubakar and I told him I will never do that. See the same person accusing me at some point that I was going to betray Atiku; see what he has done to himself.

”He is a serial blackmailer. This is someone who had written a book about Atiku Abubakar; just because he is not getting what he wants, he quickly ran to the media to do his usual job of blackmail. Everybody knows that anyone who has something to do with doing business in Colombia has a questionable character.

”I wish I could be put on a podium with him and will tell him the truth. I will tell him to his face that he can no longer be trusted

”Nobody will trust him again. How can you even be recording a normal conversation? And there is absolutely nothing in that conversation. Nothing.

”He thinks he is destroying Atiku Abubakar, but he has destroyed himself. I’m sure he knows that.”