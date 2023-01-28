Tribunal Ruling: Roads Blocked As Fresh Protests Rock Osun State

Protesters on Saturday blocked some roads in Osun State over the outcome of Friday’s governorship tribunal in the state.

The protesters who prevented both private and commercial vehicles from moving freely are said to be displeased with the decision of the tribunal to sack Governor Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State.

Naija News recalls a three-man panel of the tribunal chaired by Justice Tertse Kume on Friday declared Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal by its ruling, overturned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which had declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the poll.

The tribunal in a majority judgment of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666

The tribunal’s position led to the blockage of some major roads in Osogbo and Ilesa by some aggrieved protesters.

They prevented vehicles from moving along the Osogbo/Ikirun road, also blocked Gbongan/Osogbo road.

The development caused hardship for commuters as many of them were stranded and had to trek long distances to their destinations.

Several business places also shut their doors out of fear of being attacked.

According to Punch, the convoy of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Kehinde Longe, was stopped at Igbona area by some people believed to be members of the transport management committee.

However, security operatives that were in the convoy of the CP later cleared the barricade and moved on.

The Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in a reaction said, “more men have been deployed to the identified spots where roads were blocked to traffic. The situation is under control.”