Transfer News Across Europe On January 28

Welcome to the roundup of the latest transfer news for today, Saturday, 28th, January 2023.

Jose Mourinho, the manager of Roma, is eager to return to the Premier League for the upcoming season, and his dream position would be a third stint as Chelsea’s manager according to the Mail.

Declan Rice, a 24-year-old midfielder for West Ham, has chosen to sign with Arsenal, thus Real Madrid won’t pursue him this summer, as reported by the “El Nacional”.

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United, has acknowledged his team’s interest in Sander Berge, 24, amid rumors that Liverpool and Chelsea are also considering the Norway midfielder, Talksport reported.

Moises Caicedo, a 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder who claims he wants to leave the Seagulls, is the subject of an enhanced offer from Arsenal after Brighton rejected a first offer of £60 million for him, the Telegraph claimed.

Despite Manchester United’s interest in the 19-year-old England midfielder, Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl claims they have not yet received any proposals for him, according to Midlands Evening News.

Malo Gusto, a full-back from France who currently plays for Lyon, has agreed to join Chelsea for £26.3 million. The 19-year-old is anticipated to stay with Lyon until the summer, The Athletic claimed.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 36, of Costa Rica is a Paris St. Germain loan target for Nottingham Forest, transfer experts, Franco Romano claimed.

Leeds have no interest in signing Shakhtar Donetsk’sBrazilian winger Tete, 22, despite reports in France linking him with the Premier League side, as reported by Leeds Live.

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has spoken publicly of his desire to sign 21-year-old Spanish winger Bryan Gil from Tottenham, the Sun reported.

Germany forward Marco Reus, 33, is in talks about extending his deal with Borussia Dortmund beyond this summer but his agent is also talking to other clubs, with Manchester United understood to be one of them, according to 90min.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, a 23-year-old midfielder from Belgium, was the subject of a £7 million bid from Monaco, but Arsenal turned it down since they were short on midfielders, according to Foot Market.

The 21-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli has agreed to a new contract with Premier League champions Arsenal that will more than treble his pay, the Sun reported.

The attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana, 20, of Ghana and Rennes has received a £17.5 million bid from Southampton, as reported by The Athletic.

The 23-year-old midfielder for Roma and Italy, Nicolo Zaniolo, has turned down a transfer to Bournemouth because he does not want to leave his nation this month, “Tutto Mercato” reported.

The 22-year-old Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi is believed to have been signed by Marseille before Leeds United and Leicester City, according to The RNC Sports.