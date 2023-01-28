These Are Serious Problems – Jerry Gana Tells Buhari What To Do About Fuel Scarcity, New Naira Shortage

Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to put an end to the ongoing fuel shortages and price hikes in the country.

Naija News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated this on Saturday in Akure, the Ondo state capital, during the anniversary of the Archbishop Vining College of Theology.

He described as unacceptable and intolerable the long queues Nigerians are currently experiencing in the filling stations.

He said: “the unnecessary fuel scarcity has crippled the economy of the country while motorists and commuters are subjected to untold suffering across the country as a result of poor supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“We expect them to perform their duty because the fuel shortage is a serious problem and we know the government of the day should certainly do something decisively about the fuel crisis.

“And so, we request them and urge them on behalf of the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do something urgently. It is not an appeal but the people of the nation are calling on the government to do something urgently.”

New Naira Notes

The former Minister also lamented the current unnecessary hardship being faced by Nigerians scrambling to access the newly redesigned Naira notes ahead of the January, 31st deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Jerry Gana said: “The issue of the new Naira notes, people are going through very serious difficulties, this is not a joke, we are speaking from what we see on the field and therefore they should not ruin this economy

“Ordinary people cannot get access to the new notes and therefore we are very much in support of the extension of the date.

“This is very important, it is not for the elite but for people living in thousands of areas within the country who don’t have access they are the economy and they should therefore listen to those people.

“People are against the policy, particularly, the limits in terms of withdrawal. There must be some logistics, moving around, it’s not a matter of buying votes or not.

“They are to move around and in doing this, they need funds and this election must go on. Whoever that is trying to frustrate this election would fail”