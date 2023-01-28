Teni Sparks Reactions As She Shares Video Of Her Pet, Named ‘Burna Boy’

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has sparked mixed reactions online after sharing a video of her pet named ‘Burna Boy’.

Naija News reports that the singer took to his Instagram story to share a video of herself playing with the pet as she beacons on it to come close.

However, some netizens consider it a shade at the Grammy award-winning singer, Dami Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy.

While other claims Teni’s action is disrespectful to Burna Boy and that he may react.

reshapeme_nig wrote: “You have a crush on someone, but they’re off-limits to you, so you get a pet and name it after the person. Na pov i talk oh, i didn’t say it’s Teni’s motive oh. Abeg o”

ruthie_nkem wrote: “Teni is looking for trouble o, Odogwu will soon drop quote”

deborah.hounton wrote: “But this look swrong Burna boy is not a name on the dictionary or any random name, someone gave himself that name and you can hardly see it somewhere else, so giving ur dog that name sound like a shade or insult.”

mide_fwesh wrote: “Jokes apart this is disrespectful cause she can’t take such”

tessyama wrote: “In this life, don’t start what you can not finish! If we confront now, them go say we too dey overreact.”

iyesomie wrote: “I don’t like this… Teni No!!! I mean it didn’t have to be Burna… N to the O”

adadesire6 wrote: “Her love for burnaboy..she couldn’t get him so she replaced him with a pet..Awwww”

leaddyskincare wrote: “In Fela’s voice “Wahala you dey find,wahala you go get o”

wives_and_mothers wrote: “Teni dey fine trouble ooo. You will soon her from Burna”

itz_raymaaly wrote: “Una no get respect for this country again na so one for my area give [email protected] Buhari”