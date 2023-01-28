Nigeria Entertainment News
Teni Sparks Reactions As She Shares Video Of Her Pet, Named ‘Burna Boy’
Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has sparked mixed reactions online after sharing a video of her pet named ‘Burna Boy’.
Naija News reports that the singer took to his Instagram story to share a video of herself playing with the pet as she beacons on it to come close.
However, some netizens consider it a shade at the Grammy award-winning singer, Dami Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy.
While other claims Teni’s action is disrespectful to Burna Boy and that he may react.
reshapeme_nig wrote: “You have a crush on someone, but they’re off-limits to you, so you get a pet and name it after the person. Na pov i talk oh, i didn’t say it’s Teni’s motive oh. Abeg o”
ruthie_nkem wrote: “Teni is looking for trouble o, Odogwu will soon drop quote”
deborah.hounton wrote: “But this look swrong Burna boy is not a name on the dictionary or any random name, someone gave himself that name and you can hardly see it somewhere else, so giving ur dog that name sound like a shade or insult.”
mide_fwesh wrote: “Jokes apart this is disrespectful cause she can’t take such”
tessyama wrote: “In this life, don’t start what you can not finish! If we confront now, them go say we too dey overreact.”
iyesomie wrote: “I don’t like this… Teni No!!! I mean it didn’t have to be Burna… N to the O”
adadesire6 wrote: “Her love for burnaboy..she couldn’t get him so she replaced him with a pet..Awwww”
leaddyskincare wrote: “In Fela’s voice “Wahala you dey find,wahala you go get o”
wives_and_mothers wrote: “Teni dey fine trouble ooo. You will soon her from Burna”
itz_raymaaly wrote: “Una no get respect for this country again na so one for my area give [email protected] Buhari”