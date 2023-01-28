Sit-At-Home: Northern Voters Are Worried Over Igbo Presidency – Group

A group known as Pan Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC) has cautioned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against the incessant sit-at-home order.

They warned that the multiple sit-at-home order might lead to loss of the Ndigbo 2023 presidency.

Speaking via a joined statement on Friday, the group’s Chairman, Rev Obinna Akukwe and the Secretary, Dr Pat Anyanwu, the group lamented that the frustrated politicians would use the sit-at-home as an avenue to discredit the aspirations of the Igbo presidency and give the impression that the South-East voters are awaiting Biafra.

The group warned that they had received reports that Northerners were worried over the rumors of war concerning the Igbo presidency.

The group said, “PANPIEC is aware that some members of the Strategy Team are working behind the scenes for the release of Nnamdi KANU, details of which will be kept private.

“Therefore, any further multiple sit-at-home represents a multiple demarketing of the Igbo Presidency Project.

“PANPIEC advises Simon Ekpa, Commander of IPOB auto-pilot, to jettison his Biafra agitations till after the 2023 elections to enable teeming Igbo Youth to exercise their civic responsibilities.

“Igbo cannot be asking for Biafra and Igbo Presidency simultaneously.

“PANPIEC warns for the last time that the indiscriminate sit-at-home strikes fear into the minds of other stakeholders in the north favourably disposed to the Igbo Presidency.

“PANPIEC have received thousands of enquiries from concerned northern voters over the stance of Ndigbo on Biafra and warns that all the rumours of war are destabilizing the Igbo Presidency Project.”