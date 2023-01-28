PDP Takes Fresh Decision On Suspended Ekiti Chieftains

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension of two members of the party in Ekiti State, namely; Funso Ayeni, Ekiti North Senatorial Candidate and Otunba Ajayi Babatunde Samuel, Ekiti North II Federal Constituency Candidate from the party.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

He said the decision of the NWC was sequel to the report of the Disciplinary Committee which recommended the lifting of the suspension on the duo on the ground of manifest remorse, apology for their conduct, affirmed loyalty to the party and the PDP Constitution, as well as renewed commitment towards the success of the PDP at all levels in the 2023 general election.

He said: “By the lifting of the suspension, the status of Prince Funso Ayeni and Otunba Ajayi Babatunde Samuel as members of the PDP and especially as PDP Candidates for Ekiti North Senatorial District and Ekiti North II Federal Constituency respectively in the 2023 general election are fully restored.”

The party leadership called on all members, supporters and teeming members of the party in Ekiti State to remain united and continue to work together for the success of the PDP at all levels in the 2023 general election.