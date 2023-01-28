Oyetola, Others Storm Streets To Celebrate Victory At Tribunal (Photos)

The former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola has taken to the street to celebrate his victory at the State Governorship Election Petition tribunal.

Naija News recalls that the Tribunal had reversed the results of the 16 July 2022 governorship election and declared Oyetola as the winner of the election.

The tribunal subsequently directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Adewusi, both of whom had been sworn in.

The panel led by Justice Terste Kume directed that the certificate of return should instead be issued to Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to his victory, the former governor alongside others stormed the street in Iragbiji, Oyetola’s hometown to celebrate the tribunal’s verdict. He also joined them in the process as he drove in a convoy in the road procession.

Kanu Nwankwo Denies Endorsing Tinubu

Ahead of the forthcoming election, former Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo has debunked pledging support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate or any other political party.

Naija News recalls that in March 2022, Kanu and his colleagues paid a visit to Tinubu’s residence for his 70th birthday and a novelty match.

The visit of the ex-footballer and other former players to Tinubu’s house sparked outrage on social media at the time.

Some Nigerians as well as the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, stated that the visit was necessitated by hunger on the part of the ex-players.

While explaining the reason behind the visit and support for Tinubu, Kanu in a video shared on his social media handles, said Tinubu had once been a pillar of his foundation.

However, Kanu Nwankwo has made a U-turn as he denied supporting or endorsing any presidential candidate.

According to him, he is not a politician, but a footballer and anyone spreading the news that he asked people to vote for a particular candidate is spreading fake news.