‘One Day Is A Long Time’ – Seyi Makinde Speaks On G-5 Preferred Presidential Candidate

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has warned that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is treading on a very dangerous path.

Naija News reports that Makinde is part of the G5 governors (Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Samuel Ortom of Benue) who have refused to back the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar.

The five aggrieved governors have demanded the resignation or removal of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a condition for supporting the party’s presidential campaign.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Makinde refused to disclose the preferred presidential candidate of the G5 governors, saying, “one day is a very long time in politics.”

He said: “The first election is February 25, that is still little short of four weeks. We (referring to G5 governors) had issues and brought them up.

“We said the constitution of the party is very clear about rotation and zoning. I was the one who brought it up at the NEC meeting. Section 7(3)(c) of the PDP constitution is very clear.

“We are treading on a very dangerous path. I will not say because I’m in PDP then I should compromise on my principles, and that is what the G5 governors are saying.

“The party says the PDP constitution, which invariably says you must zone and rotate party position, should be disregarded, and we said no.”