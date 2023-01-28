Old Naira Deadline: CBN Sends Fresh Update To Nigerians

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once again reiterated that the deadline for the phasing out of the old naira note N200, 500 and N1000 notes remains January 31, 2023.

The Apex bank announced this via it’s verified Twitter handle, this afternoon, January 28.

The CBN had announced January 31 as the deadline to phase out the old denominations of N200, N500, and N1000 notes.

Despite agitations and anger from Nigerians, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele had insisted that the deadline was sacrosanct.

INEC Extend Deadline For PVC Collection

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) by another week.

Naija News reports that the commission made this known in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesman, Festus Okoye.

Recall that the electoral umpire earlier fixed the collection deadline as Sunday, 29th January 2023.

But following a meeting on Saturday, 28th January, Okoye said the commission has extended the deadline by seven days to ensure that registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming election.

He said that this is the second time the commission is extending its deadline and this will be the last extension exercise.

The INEC spokesman added that collection period has further been extended for two hours and will start at 9am and end at 5p daily across all local government nationwide.