Naira Redesign: Kano Govt Postpones Buhari’s Visit

The Kano State government has postponed President Muhammadu Buhari‘s visit to the state over the hardship being faced in getting the new naira notes.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday revealed that the decision was reached following the complaints of residents on acquiring the new naira note.

Ganduje who called for an extension of the deadline to return old nair notes said lawmakers and politicians in the state supported the postponement of President Buhari’s visit.

The Governor in a statement released through his media aide, Abba Anwar said, “Deeply concerned with the hardship caused by the limited time given for halting the use of old Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and for security reasons, Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje reveals that the state resolved and wrote to Presidency that, the visit of the President to commission some projects to be postponed.”

Anwar disclosed that the decision was reached at the government house on Friday after an interactive session with scholars, legislators, political leaders and the business community.

He noted that the decision was taken to avoid any unforeseen circumstances.

The president was scheduled to visit the state between 30 and 31 January to commission some projects built by the Ganduje administration.

He further stated, “As we are waiting for this important visit, we found ourselves in this situation, which puts citizens into untold hardship. For security purposes, we wrote to Presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kano is postponed.

“We got an acknowledgement copy of the letter. People are suffering because of this policy.

“During the meeting with sections of citizens in the state, they accepted that the decision was a unanimous one. As they all spoke in support of the letter sent to the Presidency.

“Two serving senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and Barau Jibrin, twenty members of the House of Representatives and thirty legislators from the State House of Assembly were amongst the groups that put their weight behind the governor.

“There are no banks in most of our rural communities. How these people get new Naira notes is of great concern. Just look at what is happening in our urban areas, people go and spend hours upon hours in banks. And without any assurances of getting the new notes.

“Even at Point of Sales (POS) according to the governor, one cannot transact with ease, hinting that, many of them closed shops due to uncertainty.

“Kano, being a commercial hub, must be heard loudly and clearly because this problem affects all of us. Therefore our voice must be heard in all nooks and crannies.”

“Governors from all the political parties put heads together and sent delegates, but to no avail. So also traditional rulers followed the same path, but individually. But up to now, there is nothing in that respect.”

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, had repeatedly said that the 31 January deadline for returning old notes stands.