Jurgen Klopp Admits Mohamed Salah Is “Suffering”

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is “suffering” this season as a result of the team’s fractured front three, according to the club’s manager Jurgen Klopp.

After scoring 23 goals in the 2021-2022 season, Mohamed Salah has seven goals in 19 Premier League games this season.

The Egyptian striker took part in three different front lines in each of his previous three games.

Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane’s front three helped Liverpool win the Premier League and the Champions League and became known for their aggressive style of play.

Since Mane’s move to Bayern Munich last summer, Salah has had trouble connecting with various combinations of Firmino, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Only 343 of this season’s total playing time has been spent on the field with Salah, Nunez, and Diaz, Klopp’s favored starting lineup.

Nunez, a January addition who scored five goals in 14 Premier League games, and Nunez, who joined the team in the summer, are still adjusting to the team.

Due to the lack of a consistent front three at Liverpool, Salah that used to be a high-flying striker, especially in the Premier League, has managed to score just 17 goals in 29 games in all competitions so far this season.

Ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup 4th round game against Brighton on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp said: “Of course he [Salah] is suffering. It is specific, offensive play that requires a lot of work and a lot of information.”

“It was a well-drilled machine the front three, everything was clear what we were doing.

“You create a feeling about a lot of these things, about where your team-mate is and where to pass the ball without looking.”

The German tactician added: “Now we have Cody as a really important asset, like a connector, he can play the wing and the center as well.

“When Darwin is playing there he is obviously more high up, going in behind. We never played with a nine before, even when Sadio [Mane] played in the position he was dropping in moments.

“It is all good if they would all be in and we could build something, but we haven’t been able to do that yet.”