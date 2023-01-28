Ikonne: PDP Releases Details For Fresh Abia Gubernatorial Primary

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed Saturday February 4th for a fresh governorship primary election following Prof. Uche Ikonne’s death.

Naija News recalls that Ikonne, the Abia State PDP governorship candidate had died at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The governorship candidate passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness

Following Ikonne’s death, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) directed the party to conduct an election to replace the deceased.

In a statement on Friday, Abia PDP Vice Chairman, Elder Abraham Amah, said a fresh primary would be conducted on Saturday February 4, 2023, at 10 a.m at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Umuahia, the capital.

He asked all interested aspirants to collect their Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja.

Amah added: “The sale of both forms begins Friday January 27 and ends on Wednesday February 1. Screening of aspirants will hold at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza l, Abuja, on Thursday February 2 at 11:00 am prompt.”

He stated that all aspirants are expected to present themselves to the State Working Committee (SWC) of the Abia PDP on Friday February 2, 2023 at the State Secretariat, adding that further directives would be communicated when necessary.