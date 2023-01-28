IGP Usman Alkali Calls For Arrest Of PCRC ID Card Holders

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has directed that anyone found flaunting the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Identity Card that has been deemed invalid must be detained and prosecuted.

The IGP declared that all the PCRC ID card in circulation was invalid beginning in December 2022.

According to a statement issued by the Force’s Public Relations oOfficer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, the IGP gave this directive to clean up and standardize the operations of the PCRC.

The statement noted that the IGP had also directed the Force Headquarters in Abuja to redesign and reissue new PCRC ID cards, as well as to conduct careful membership screening across the board.

In line With the new development, the police chief has directed eligible members of the “PCRC nationwide to contact the offices of the various Zonal, Command, and Formations PCRC Chairmen as well as the Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) of their Zones, Commands, and Formations respectively to obtain new forms for processing the newly approved ID Card”.

What is PCRC?

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) was founded in 1984, and its main goal was to improve links between the police force and local communities. This will consequently improve the effectiveness and efficiency of policing in Nigerian communities.

The PCRC has a similar organizational structure to the Nigerian police force. As a result, they have, among other things, state commands, national components, and area commands. Despite being prevalent in various states of Nigeria, PCRC is most well-known in Lagos State.

Officers are mostly instructed on how to display better behavior and countenances when interacting with locals because the organization is all about fostering relationships between the police and the community. They interact with the locals to gather information that will help the police maintain law and order.