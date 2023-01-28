Eniola Badmus Sparks Reactions Over Seductive Outfit To Sanwo-Olu’s Campaign Rally

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has come under heavy criticism over her seductive outfit worn to the campaign rally of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News reports that Sanwolu and the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat alongside some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stormed the Mobolaji Bank Anthony sports arena on Friday to seek support for their second term bid.

Students of Lagos State University and other tertiary institutions were also present at the event to endorse Sanwo-Olu.

Taking to her Instagram page, Eniola Badmus, shared moments from the campaign rally wearing tight shorts that exposed some parts of her thighs.

She captioned the photos: “Earlier today with the Lagos state Governor @jidesanwoolu and thousands of Lagos state students of all tertiary institutions with University of Lagos converge together to endorse @jidesanwoolu and his deputy @drobafemihamzat for 2nd term with @officialasiwajubat for President at the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Sports arena”

The photos sparked reactions from netizens as they queried her over the outfit.

florencegabriel1281 wrote: “Why does she wear tights to all the campaign ground mot even a trousers at least dress responsible abi u dey look for Governor wey you ho collect ni”

amiphil_signature wrote: “You and I have the right to vote who we want but you and I don’t have the right to suffer 200m Nigerians. Vote wisely make posterity da kind to you.”

oyinbrakemi21 wrote: “@florencegabriel1281 after spending so much on her body… she might as well flex it”

officialyetty1 wrote: “The same sanwoolu that you people were shouting in 2020 during end sars that he was the one that ordered those soldiers to shoot at innocent people? Awon yeyebrity onijekuje”

queenmarykyriann wrote: “na market she dey sell acting no dey pay… She needs money to maintain surgery process”

bjebony wrote: “ze be like na sanwoolu pay her surgery money y she no go wan die for his campaign”

tihannaporch_hairs wrote: “See as your leg squeeze because of bad thing when you Dey do”

queenmarykyriann wrote: “Acting don finish na politics you dey rub body … You are just greedy… Let your conscience judge u”

taofeekbolanle wrote: “Sorry for this question, wat re you guys telling people in campaign cos I don’t get , despite the hardship ND situation of the country , una get mind to still campaign, una just think Nigerians re fool.like we re just dummy ND accept whatever things you people do .this has to stop abeg”