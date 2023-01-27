‘You Must Watch PDP In 2023 Election’ – Keyamo Reacts As Court Removes Adeleke As Osun Governor

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Fetus Keyamo, has reacted to the sacking of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, by the election tribunal.

Naija News earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate was removed at the tribunal ruling given on Friday by a three-men panel led by Justice Tertse Kume.

The majority judgment of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola as the authentic winner.

The majority judgment which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666.

The tribunal sacked Adeleke for the case of overvoting in some polling units across the State.

In a post shared via Twitter, Keyamo congratulated Oyetola, saying PDP and rigging are synonymous and Nigerians must watch the party in the forthcoming election.

The Minister of Labour and Employment added that PDP wants to take the country back to the days of ballot snatching and writing results despite the effort of the president.

He wrote: “Congratulations, Governor Oyetola of Osun State. PDP & rigging are 5 & 6. All Nigerians must watch them in the forthcoming elections, too. They want to take us back to the dark days of ballot snatching and writing of results, despite the best efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari.”