Why You Should Lower Your Expectations On Men Of God- Mary Njoku

Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has given the humanity of men of God as the reason we must lower our expectations for them.

The mother of three via her Instagram on Friday opined that men of God were as much humans and are subjected to make mistakes, adding that it is what the society has to offer that God chooses from.

She further listed the various kinds of men in our society, which include, cruel, cheaters, liars, and violent men, saying that there’s a high probability that any of these people could be called to serve.

She advised the public to cut these men some slack, as the flesh is weak.

“Men of God are men of God. Lower your expectations they’re human beings. God chooses disciples from what the society has to offer. Today we have…. Kind men 23, Wickied men 77%, Cheating Men 97, Lying Men 98%, Violent Men 62%, Mumu Men 71%, Smart Men 41%, Proud Men 95, Humble Men 42.

“So there is a very high probability that any of these people can be called to serve. Though the spirit is willing sometimes the flesh is weak. Cut them some slacks.”

She added, “This isn’t an attack o!! Of you cannot read to understand. Abeg rest! Goodmorning Note: The God na Man. Man na man. Shine your eyes and use your head”. This isn’t the first time, Mary Njoku is speaking about religion.”