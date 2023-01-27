What I’ll Do If Peter Obi Wins Presidential Election – Former Big Brother Naija Star

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Princess Onyejekwe, has revealed what she will do if the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wins the forthcoming presidential election.

With many Nigerians yearning for a change in government, the former governor of Anambra State is one of the leading candidates for the February 25 election in the country.

In a post via Instagram, Princess said if Peter Obi wins the election, she will boldly put on the Nigerian flag at home and in the car as seen in the western parts of the country.

She wrote: “No lies!! Once Peter Obi wins I will put the Nigerian flag on my balcony like oyibo people then one on my dashboard and side mirror aka the return of Nigeria!!

LP Campaign Council Speaks On Peter Obi Withdrawing

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has denied media reports that its standard bearer, Peter Obi, is planning to withdraw from the presidential race.

Naija News reports that the LP PCC made this known in a statement on Friday in reaction to reports that Obi is planning to step down for his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

According to the statement issued by its media unit, the LP campaign council stated that its presidential candidate does not have any plan to quit the February 25 election or step down for anyone, describing the report as ridiculous and fake.

It also accused some unnamed political parties of cloning Obi’s image on gift items to paint a picture of one who is trying to swing votes in his favour through inducements.