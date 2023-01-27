We Will Be With You All The Way – Akeredolu Assures Oyetola

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is confident that the Supreme Court will support the tribunal’s decision that Gboyega Oyetola was rightfully elected governor of Osun in 2022.

Naija News has reported that the panel led by Justice Tertse Kume sacked Osun governor Senator Ademola Adeleke earlier today, January 27.

The majority decision of two judges against one was that the Certificate of Return should be moved from Adeleke to Oyetola.

The Tribuna sacked Adeleke due to the over-voting at several polling units throughout the State.

Adeleke has insisted that he will appeal the judgment and if he is not satisfied with the decision of the Appeal Court, he will pursue the case to the Supreme Court.

According to a statement from Akeredolu’s chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Oyetola received a resounding majority of the vote in the 2022 governorship election in Osun.

The governor of Ondo claimed that the outcome of the tribunal represented the desire of the people.

The governor’s statement read: “This is indeed a victory for democracy. No doubt, the judgment will further consolidate and deepen our country’s democratic values and Election Petitions jurisprudence. It will also sustain the faith of the people in our democratic process. The will of the people has prevailed.

“I congratulate my dearest brother, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola (Ileri-Oluwa). I also rejoice with the good people of Osun State and the entire APC family. This is a victory for all.

“While we relish the victory of the moment, I like to assure my dearest brother, Gboyega that we will be with him all the way to the Supreme Court. We shall hold hands together and march on this path of shared conviction. In the end, this victory shall be permanent.

“Evidently, this ruling has put paid to issues surrounding the election. We are confident that this mandate restored will provide a new lease of life for Osun State.

“We urge our party members to savour this victory with joy while also seeing it as a great booster ahead of the forthcoming elections.”