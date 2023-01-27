Watch How Osun State People Welcomed Oyetola To His Residence After Tribunal Judgement

A video capturing the moment supporters of former Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola welcomed him to his residence in the state after the Tribunal’s ruling has emerged on the internet.

The former Governor returned in an open-roof vehicle, holding a broom which is the symbol of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and waved to the people.

Naija News gathered from the video that the people who thronged his residence, sang, danced, and waved in excitement.

Earlier on Friday, the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State declared Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal headed by Justice Tertse Kume by its ruling, overturned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which had declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the poll.

The tribunal in a majority judgment of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666

The tribunal sacked Adeleke for the case of overvoting in some polling units across the State.

Watch the video of Oyetola’s return below.

Adeleke Heads To Appeal

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has rejected the ruling of the Osun State election petition tribunal that sacked him as governor of the Southwest State.

The tribunal, in a two versus one ruling, had declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the authentic winner of the election.

Reacting to the ruling in a statement by his media aide, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke stated that he would appeal the ruling.

Adeleke described the judgement of the governorship tribunal as “a miscarriage of justice”, vowing to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

The governor faulted the resolution of the over-voting question in favour of Oyetola, calling it “an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters”

While urging his supporters to remain calm, Governor Adeleke vowed to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, insisting he remains the rightful winner of the July 16 election.