Transfer News Across Europe On January 27

Welcome to the roundup of the latest transfer news for today, Friday, 27th, January 2023.

Chelsea’s ambitions to recruit French right-back Malo Gusto, 19, in January may need to be postponed because Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has stated that he anticipates the player to stay in France at least until the summer, as reported by London.football.

Following challenges in discussions over the 23-year-old’s release clause, Tottenham is optimistic that a deal for Sporting Lisbon and Spain defender Pedro Porro would be completed in the near future, 90min claimed.

After Newcastle United objected to their initial appraisal, Everton is set to lower its £60 million asking price for English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and accept roughly £40 million plus add-ons, according to the Telegraph.

Gordon has informed Everton that he has no intention of returning to the club after missing the last three days of training as he attempts to push through a move to Newcastle, the Mail claimed.

Amadou Onana, a 21-year-old Belgian international who plays midfield for Everton, has been courted by Chelsea in the past but has declined because he wants to devote his attention to helping the Toffees avoid relegation for the remainder of the season. However, things could change, according to Dutch newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

Chelsea, Newcastle, and Manchester United are all interested in the 26-year-old Inter Milan defender, Denzel Dumfries from the Netherlands. Inter Milan has set a price of 40 million euros (£35 million) for Dumfries, the Sport Gazette claimed.

In order to sign the 23-year-old Spain international from Real Sociedad in January, Arsenal will have to meet Martin Zubimendi’s 60 million euro release clause, the Times announced.

For Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie, 24, Leeds United is prepared to spend £25 million, according to Sky Sports.

The transfer for Villarreal and Senegal attacker Nicolas Jackson, 21, seems to have hit a snag due to medical issues, thus Bournemouth is interested in signing Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, instead, Mail claimed.

Kamaldeen Sulemana of Ghana and Rennes is a target for Southampton. The 20-year-old, who was previously garnering interest from fellow Premier League strugglers Everton, was the fastest player at the World Cup, Mail claimed.

Leeds will permit 20-year-old English forward Joe Gelhardt to sign a loan deal with Championship rival Sunderland that will last through the end of the current campaign, according to Sky Sports.

Victor Osimhen, a striker for Napoli, is available for £105 million, but Manchester United may not make a move for the 23-year-old Nigerian forward until the summer.