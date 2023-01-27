Tinubu’s Campaign Spokesperson Reacts As Tribunal Sacks Adeleke In Osun

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Team, Bayo Onanuga has reacted to the tribunal judgment on the 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

His reaction follows the decision of the tribunal to overturn the outcome of the 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News recalls the three-man Osun State Election Petition Tribunal chaired by Justice Tertse Kume on Friday sacked Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The tribunal in a majority judgment of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Adegboyega Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666

The tribunal sacked Adeleke for the case of overvoting in some polling units across the State.

While Adeleke contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oyetola was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun governorship election.

Reacting to the development, Onanuga in a terse statement via his Twitter account on Friday, congratulated Adegboyega Oyetola on the tribunal victory.

He wrote: “Congrats to our brother, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Ileri oluwa ti se le kan si.”