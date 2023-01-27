Tinubu, APC Govs Meet With Buhari After Abeokuta Outburst

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and three governors of the ruling party on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News gathered that Tinubu, alongside the governors, met with Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.

President Buhari is in his home state for a two-day working trip.

Tinubu’s meeting with President Buhari is coming days after his outburst during the APC presidential rally in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, on Wednesday.

Recall that Tinubu said the naira redesign and petrol scarcity were designed to frustrate his chances in the presidential election.

The former Governor of Lagos State said, “Hide the petrol, hide the naira, we will still vote! We will win.”

He said, “Even if you change the ink on naira notes, what you want will not happen. We will win. That umbrella party will lose. We will take this government from them saboteurs that are dragging power with us.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while reacting to Tinubu’s comments, described it as an indirect criticism of the Buhari-led administration.

The APC presidential campaign council, however, said Tinubu did not blame Buhari for the situation, but only sought to warn him of saboteurs working for the PDP.

The governors who accompanied Tinubu to the meeting with Buhari are the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu and Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

The APC governorship candidate in Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda also joined the governors on the visit.