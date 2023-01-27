See Mood Of Osun Residents After Tribunal Sacked Gov. Adeleke (Video)

There were mixed feelings at the court premise after the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal sacked Governor, Ademola Adeleke and declared Gboyega Oyetola as the governor.

Naija News earlier reported that the tribunal ruling was given on Friday by a three-men panel led by Justice Tertse Kume.

The majority judgment of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Adegboyega Oyetola.

The majority judgment which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666

The tribunal sacked Adeleke for overvoting in some polling units across the State.

A video that emerged online captured some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Oyetola jubilation while others believed to be supporters of Adeleke were seen angrily walking out of the court venue.

