Sean Dyche Is Expected To Succeed Lampard At Everton

Sean Dyche is on the verge of being appointed the manager to replace the dismissed Frank Lampard at Everton.

Viral reports in Merseyside confirmed that the former Burnley manager Sean Dyche and former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa were the front-runners after meetings with the Everton management.

Contrary to initial assumptions that Bielsa was the favorite of the club owner Farhad Moshiri, Dyche is currently in the lead.

All things being equal, Sean Dyche will be announced as the manager of Everton before the end of Saturday.

Naija News gathered that the 67-year-old Bielsa fell out of favor when he expressed reservations regarding taking over in the middle of the season. He was not also sure if the players would be able to manage his physically demanding style.

Also, concerns were raised about the extra expenses the club would incur if the veteran coach is appointed.

As a result of unsuccessful negotiations, Dyche is currently the front-runner; however, it is unknown what terms will be agreed upon regarding the length of the deal given that the 51-year-old is unlikely to merely seek a short-term arrangement.

Recall that Lampard was let go by the Toffees while they were in 19th place in the Premier League with only 15 points from 20 games.

As it stands, Sean Dyche is likely to lead Everton when they meet the league-leaders Arsenal on February 4 at Goodison Park.