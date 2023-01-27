RMD Celebrates Beautiful Wife, Jumobi On Her 51st Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo also known as RMD has celebrated his wife, Jumobi Adegbesan on the occasion of her 51st birthday.

The veteran actor who posted a photo of himself rather than that of his wife on Instagram, disclosed he was not given the permission.

He further urged fans to go to her page and show her some love.

He wrote: “Today is my wife’s birthday, the one that makes me smile. I don’t have permission to post and I’ve been warned no funny business. Guys go show her love @blendsnblingz the one page she looks at! We love you Abike’s

“I hope you amebos are happy I can’t post a picture of the birthday girl today, so you people will manage my face today”.

RMD and Jumobi got married on December 29, 2000 and celebrated their 23rd anniversary in December 2022.

Richard Mofe-Damijo remarried TV personality, Jumobi Adegbesan, who later left TV for the corporate world after the death of his first wife, Nigerian journalist/publisher, May Ellen-Ezekiel (MEE) in 1996.