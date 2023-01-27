Oyetola Vs Adeleke: Tension As Tribunal Rules In Osun

There is tension in Osun State as the tribunal is set to rule on the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

Justice Tetse Kume-led’s three-man panel will rule today over the governorship election held in Osun State on the 16th of July, 2022.

Oyetola and APC are challenging the victory of Adeleke who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The counsel representing Oyetola, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and Akin Olujinmi (SAN), insisted that Adeleke did not win the majority of lawful votes and should not have been declared the winner of the election.

They also said there were inconsistencies in the certificates presented by Adeleke.

Police Warn Troublemakers As Tribunal Rules Today

The Osun State Police Command has warned against the breakdown of law in the state as the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivers its judgment today (Friday).

According to the state command necessary security measures have been put in place to guide against the breakdown of law and order.

The spokesperson of the command, Yemisi Opalola said the police is working with other security agencies in the state.

The statement reads, “Osun State Police Command wishes to assure the general public, especially the good people of the state, of adequate security before, during, and beyond the judgment.

“The Police, in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, have put all necessary security measures in place to deal decisively within the ambit of the law with anyone, group of persons who might attempt to foment trouble.

“Therefore, Osun State Police Command is using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to stay out of trouble/violence. They should not allow themselves to be used by any vicious politicians to cause a crisis in the state, as the command will not tolerate any kind of thuggery or hooliganism.”