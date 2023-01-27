Osun Gubernatorial: Adeleke’s Son Speaks On Tribunal Judgement, Discloses Father’s Next Step

Nigerian singer Adebayo Adeleke popularly known as B-Red, has berated the ruling of the Osun State election petition tribunal that sacked his dad Ademola Adeleke as governor of the Southwest State.

Naija News recalls that the tribunal chaired by Justice Tertse Kume, had in a split document of two to one, ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should withdraw the certificate of return issued to Adeleke and issue the same to former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

According to Justice Tertse, INEC did not comply substantially with the constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Reacting, Adeleke’s son, B-Red took to his Instagram account to state his father would appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, adding that his Adeleke remains the rightful winner of the election.

While urging his dad’s supporters to remain calm, B-Red insisted that his father’s mandate would not be stolen.

He wrote; “Two judgements issued today at the tribunal. One in favor of PDP. Nothing changed. Sen. Ademola Adeleke remains the governor of Osun state.

“We move to the appeal court Peace be still. The mandate of Osun will not be stolen H.E. Ademola Adeleke remains the Govornor of Osun state.”