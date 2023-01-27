Osun: Atiku Speaks On Adeleke’s Defeat To Oyetola, Reveals What Will Happen

2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the verdict of the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal on Friday, which sacked Ademola Adeleke as the elected governor of the state from the poll outcome in the July 16 gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that the tribunal, in a two versus one-ruling today, declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the authentic winner of the election.

Reacting to the ruling, Atiku charged the people of the state to remain calm and continue to have faith in Adeleke, who they gave their mandate during the polls.

The presidential hopeful expressed optimism that Adeleke will eventually be victorious after all processes following the Tribunal’s judgement.

“On today’s verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State, I stand in solidarity with the good people of Osun State who overwhelmingly voted for the Peoples Democratic Party and gave their mandate to His Excellency Governor Ademola Adeleke,” the PDP presidential candidate wrote on Twitter.

Atiku added: “What has happened at the tribunal today is a phase in the struggle to liberate Osun State, and I am sure that at the conclusion of the whole process, the people shall be victorious.

“I, therefore, call on the people of Osun to continue to have faith in their governor elected into office on the popular ballot.

“This light that has shone on Osun shall never go dim.”