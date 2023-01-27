Ooni’s Wife, Queen Ashley Ogunwusi Invokes Ile-Ife Gods, Declares She Is Having Twins

Queen Ashley Ogunwusi has declared her intention to give birth to twins for her husband, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Naija News reports that Ashley made the declaration while eulogizing the Ooni as she invoked the IIe-Ife gods for her set of Twins.

The beautiful queen, who was flanked by her co-wife, Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, mentioned the prince, Tedanikawo, and princesses begotten by the Ooni and also prayed for other Queens.

Queen Ashley is already a mum of one (not for the Ooni) and she is set to have more children for her husband.

Recall that Oonirisa married six women within a few weeks in October 2022 after the unceremonious exit of the former wife, Naomi Silekunola in December 2021

Naomi divorced the Revered monarch via an Instagram post on December 23, 2021 which sparked outrage online at the time.

Do Not Fast Without Permission From Your Spouse

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of the Manna Prayer Mountain Ministries Worldwide, Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe has advised married couples to seek consent from their partners before embarking on a fast.

The clergyman stated that according to the holy book spouses do not have the right to go into fasting without the agreement and consent of their partners.

According to him, ‘1st Corinthians 7: 3- 5 says, no one in a marital relationship has the right to jump into fasting without the agreement and consent of their partner. It has to be an agreement for this to happen. In other words, you have to pet your wife or husband and be in agreement’.