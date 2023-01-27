Old Naira Deadline: Ganduje, Others Send Message To Buhari, Tell Him What To Do

The Kano State Government and Islamic clerics from Tijjaniyya, Qadiriyya, and Izala sects in the state have urged the Federal Government to extend the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) January 31 deadline set for the phasing of old naira notes.

This is coming after a meeting at the Government House on Thursday which had the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, top government officials, and Islamic clerics in attendance.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Musa Fagge on Friday, it was revealed that the economic activities in Kano has been affected by the shortage of new naira notes.

President Muhammadu Buhari was subsequently called upon to intervene in the situation in the country and extend the CBN deadline so as to alleviate the suffering of the masses

The statement added that the meeting was also attended by the Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna; his running-mate Murtala Sule Garo; APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas; and the Islamic clerics.

Former BBNaija Housemate Reveals What She plans To Do If Peter Obi Wins The Election

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Princess Onyejekwe, has revealed what she will do if the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wins the forthcoming presidential election.

With many Nigerians yearning for a change in government, the former governor of Anambra State is one of the leading candidates for the February 25 election in the country.

In a post via Instagram, Princess said if Peter Obi wins the election, she will boldly put on the Nigerian flag at home and in the car as seen in the western parts of the country.

She wrote: “No lies!! Once Peter Obi wins I will put the Nigerian flag on my balcony like oyibo people then one on my dashboard and side mirror aka the return of Nigeria!!”