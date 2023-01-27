No Election In Nigeria Has Been Free And Fair – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said none of Nigeria’s elections had been conducted free and fair without violence, insecurity and militarization.

Naija News reports that Wike made the claim on Thursday during the 2023 Port Harcourt City International Conference in Port Harcourt.

He asserted that several elections rigging had scuttled the free and fair election and democracy in Nigeria, adding that safeguarding and deepening of the country’s democracy is everybody’s business.

The governor said that the success or failure of good governance would decide the faith of democracy in the country.

Wike stated that the government must derive its authority from the will of the people, adding that no form of government is better to deliver governance than democracy.

Also speaking at the event, former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, said the conference theme would address issues that would enhance the sustainability of democracy in Nigeria.

Fayemi, who was also the Chairman of the occasion, said that more work needed to be done to sustain the country’s democracy, adding that Nigerians were yearning for good governance.

He said that there would be a lot of lessons to learn from the success and mistakes of past leaders in the country to have better democratic governance.