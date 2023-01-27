Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday Four Fixtures

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will return this weekend with some blockbuster fixtures as the league’s matchday four rolls in.

On Saturday, January 28, there will be two NPFL games which are all scheduled to kick off at 16:00 (4 pm WAT).

On the said date and time, Alims Concept will be agog as Bendel and Ramo Stars go head to head in the league’s Group A.

While Dakkada will be slugging it out with Rivers United at Uyo Township Stadium in Group B.

On Sunday, there will be eight NPFL games across Nigeria. The first game of the day will be between Akwa United and Plateau United at Nest of Champions. The kickoff time is 15:00 (3pm).

After that, the remaining seven games of the day will kick off at 16:00 (4pm). On the said date and time, Wikki Tourists will take on Doma United at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Group B.

Enyimba will host Kwara United at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba during the same time in Group A.

The Akure Stadium will be agog as Sunshine Stars will host Abia Warriors. Also, the Bako Kontagora Stadium will host Niger Tornadoes and Enugu Rangers.

Shooting Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors will clash at the Lekan Salami Stadium; Gombe United and Nasarawa United will clash at the Gombe Township Stadium pantami; while Lobi Stars will host Bayelsa United at the New Jos Stadium.