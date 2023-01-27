Labour Party Makes Demand From FG Ahead Of General Elections

The Labour Party (LP) has demanded that the Federal Government closes tertiary institutions for at least one week during the forthcoming general elections to allow students to participate in the polls.

Naija News reports that National Youth Leader of the party, Kennedy Ahanotu made the demand during a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

Kennedy said the thought that over 3.5m students wouldn’t vote in the forthcoming elections due to academic schedules are worrisome.

He demanded that students should be allowed to exercise their right to vote in this coming election, which he described as a defining moment for the country.

He said: “The Nigerian Youths and Students do not wish to peep from the window during the 2023 general election, and of course the rising awareness and participatory actions of young people cannot be over–emphasized.

“Today the Youths in Nigeria want to take part in taking back their country from those who have mismanaged our resources by contributing towards the New Nigeria agenda via the ballot, and they MUST not be disfranchised as many believe that a better Nigeria is Possible with Mr Peter Obi and Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

“Given the above narratives and the need to have a free, fair, credible and all-inclusive election in 2023, We call on the Federal Government, Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), National University Commission (NUC), State Governments and other Private university owners to give one week holiday for students in higher Institutions to go home and collect their PVCs given the INEC deadline,

“We also call on the Federal Government to give automatic one-week holiday for students to travel for the general elections holding on 25th February, 2023.

“If ASUU could stay eight months in demand of their right, they should allow the students the space to exercise their citizenship right to vote in this coming election which is a defining moment for Nigeria,” he said.