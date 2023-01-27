‘Judicial Magic’ – Shehu Sani Reacts As Tribunal Sacks Adeleke As Osun State Governor

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the tribunal order which sacked Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State.

The former lawmaker in his reaction to the Friday ruling described the tribunal judgment as a sad day for democracy.

Naija News recalls the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State on Friday declared Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal headed by Justice Tertse Kume by its ruling, overturned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which had declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the poll.

The tribunal in a majority judgment of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666

The tribunal sacked Adeleke for the case of overvoting in some polling units across the State.

Justice Kume declared that INEC did not comply substantially with the Constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

However, Sani in his reaction seemed to hold a different opinion as he posted that what happened in Osun State is equal to judicial magic, adding that the development is sad for democracy.

The Senator wrote: “Osun state; Judicial magic. A sad day for Democracy.”