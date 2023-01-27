I Escaped From Daura To Join The Army Due To The Pressures To Get Married – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has narrated how he was forced to escape from his hometown of Daura and join the Nigerian Army as a young man.

Speaking in Daura on Friday at the Palace of the Emir, Faruk Umar Faruk, President Buhari revealed that he got a job to manage a co-operative in Daura shortly after he graduated from school.

He added however that there was pressure on him to marry which made him escape from the town and join the Army.

The President stated that the story of his life clearly shows that God has a plan for everyone even when we as human beings don’t understand what’s going on.

Buhari expressed appreciation to God for keeping him safe during several battles as a military man and also giving him victory over the challenges of life.

The President was quoted to have said this in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina during a visit to the Emir of Daura after commissioning some projects executed by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

He said: “This opportunity to serve the nation comes from God. All over the world, Nigeria is known for its diversity, with different religions and cultures.

“We are also known because we have a huge population of millions of people.

“For the President of Nigeria, at this time, to come from Daura is the grace and mercy of God,”

The statement narrated how President Buhari “secured his first job early after school to manage a co-operative in Daura, but had to escape and join the army when there was pressure that he should get married.”

According to Adesina, Buhari said: “I told Governor Aminu Bello Masari the story of how I left Daura to join the army. That was how God planned it. We make choices in life, but eventually destiny is before God.

“I was at the war front during the civil war, and saw how many died. Some fell right beside me. God kept me.

“Many bridges were blown just before we arrived at some places, and after we crossed. I arrived at some places to see bodies of my own colleagues that we were fighting together. I am alive today only by God’s grace.”

I’ll Return To Daura

Buhari also reiterated that he would retire and settle down in Daura after his tenure as the President of Nigeria expires.

He also thanked the Emir for the support given to him.

“The Emir has spoken extensively and I don’t have much to add. I have three of my classmates that are here today in the Emirate Council.

“I also hear of how the Emir has been giving recognitions and titles to my staff and family members. I am grateful for all the support,” he stated.

You Are Doing Well

During the visit, the Emir of Daura noted that the survival of the President when his car was bombed in 2014 was a divine act, which happened shortly before he won elections in 2015.

The traditional ruler appreciated Buhari for transforming Daura and Kaduna State as a whole by executing various developmental projects.

“The visit of the President is historic. He was invited by the Governor to inspect and commission development projects.

“The Governor has performed exceedingly well, beyond the projects that had been spotlighted. Close to seven years, he has been working for the people and he has made a big impact.

“Governor Masari is not a thief. The governor has done his best with available resources. He has showcased his record of service by inviting the President to witness progress in the state,” the Emir said.